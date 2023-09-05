Hollywood actress and author Jada Pinkett Smith will be in Abu Dhabi on November 6th to host a conversation inspired by her Emmy Award-Winning talk show ‘Red Table Talk’ with women entrepreneurs from the UAE capital.

The event marks Jada's first stop in the Middle East as she embarks on her world tour of her memoir, ‘Worthy.’ In several interviews, she has described her book as an intimate look into her life and finding self-worth. 'Worthy' will also help in dispelling misconceptions about her life and speculations about her significant relationships in her life, she hopes.

Jada Pinkett Smith appears on an episode of her online series "Red Table Talk." The latest episode, streaming Wednesday, June 1, 2022 on Facebook Watch, addresses Alopecia. (Jordan Fisher/Red Table Talk via AP) Image Credit: AP

"I'm thrilled to celebrate the incredible spirit of Abu Dhabi's businesswomen. I'm eager to intertwine our stories, exchange ideas, and explore new horizons of storytelling for Westbrook, Inc. in the capital city of the UAE. In every endeavor and story, we are all Worthy and I look forward to having unforgettable conversations at this event,” said Pinkett Smith in a statement.

Pinkett Smith's memoir, due to release worldwide on October 17, explores her path to accepting her power as a woman, and her discovery that a strong sense of self is every woman’s right and saving grace.

In an earlier interview with People Magazine, this multi-hyphenate described ‘Worthy’ as an “adventure, a search for love and self-worth … In the book, people will see that I have to be very accountable of the misunderstandings that are floating. But ultimately, I hope the book enhances someone’s perspective of their own life. That is my greatest hope.”

She is now is taking her message of resilience and self-discovery on the road, with Abu Dhabi as the first destination in the Middle East.

Inspired by her Emmy award-winning talk show, ‘Red Table Talk,’ the event is poised to be a platform for female entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi. The event aims to amplify their stories, highlight challenges, and most significantly, honor the cultures and narratives of women leading the way in business in the Emirate. Previous episodes of ‘Red Table Talk’ have included conversations of transparency with some of the world’s biggest stars like Alicia Keys, Kevin Hart, Demi Moore, Matthew McConaughey, Ciara, Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more.

Co-hosting the event alongside Jada Pinkett Smith are Souad Al Serkal, CEO of CommCation Consultancy and Sarah Omolewu, co-founder of Maven Global Access.

"I am incredibly honored to welcome Jada to the Middle East for an unforgettable series of events celebrating growth, worthiness, and self-discovery. Jada is an icon I’ve admired for her strength in vulnerability. This event beautifully highlights the synergy between Maven Global Access and 'Worthy's' mission - to commend what women entrepreneurs are capable of when given opportunities and access, and the strength in unity and community,” said Omolewu.

Pinkett-Smith co-founded Westbrook Inc. with her spouse, Will Smith, Miguel Melendez and Ko Yada, to empower artists to tell stories that connect the world. Since its inception in 2019, Westbrook has expanded its global footprint in entertainment, bolstering a diverse project slate across film, television and digital content.