Want to dress up like Bollywood actor Salman Khan who gravitates towards physique-hugging T-shirts and jeans? Sweat not, his fashion label 'Being Human' will open its first independent store at the Deira City Centre.
In a video posted on an Instagram account for Being Human label in Dubai, the 'Ek Tha Tiger' made the announcement in his trademark laidback style.
"I have a suprise for you. Being Human store opening in Dubai soon ... I hope you like the clothes and enjoy the experience," said Khan in that video.
He also urged his fans to head to the Deira City Centre for its inauguration. However, he didn't mention the specific dates of opening in the video.
"We’re thrilled to unveil the grand opening of Being Human Clothing’s inaugural flagship store in Dubai. It would be an absolute honor to have you join us in commemorating this monumental milestone. With heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support from Being Human Clothing, we extend a warm invitation to you to be a part of this remarkable moment," the post read.
Earlier, Khan's Being Human merchandise, attached to his charity of the same name, was retailed by Splash. Their association began in 2012. This is the first time that Khan is opening his flagship store in the region.
Khan and his family visit this country regularly and are often spotted holidaying and filming. Earlier this year, Khan was also spotted doing location spotting at various malls, perhaps to finalise a spot for his first store.