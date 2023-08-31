The sighting of the blue moon in the UAE wasn’t the only attraction on the night of August 31st; there was a star spotting of a different kind at the Burj Khalifa as the iconic Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan descended upon the landmark. A trailer reveal of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ was a part of his fan interaction, and the actor had flown down for this mammoth reveal.

Dressed in a red jacket, black T-shirt, and jeans, and braving the summer heat, Khan charmed thousands of fans – also dressed in red -- with his trademark charm, energy, and wit.

“It’s very hot in this red jacket that I told everyone to wear… But enjoy the trailer,” said Khan to his fans. When the host pointed out that some ardent fans had even blocked an entire restaurant at the Dubai Mall to catch a glimpse of the star, Khan joked that he would love to break bread with them as long as they provide him with a towel to cool off.

He also belted out a few iconic dialogues from ‘Jawan’ to drum up buzz for his film. The one that garnered the maximum roars of approval was when he delivered the film’s line about how no one should dare to touch his son without speaking to the father. This line, which has captured the imagination of Indians globally, is believed to be a sly dig at the investigating officer Sameer Wankhede and his team, who led the real-life arrest of his elder son Aaryan in a drugs-on-cruise case.

“This one is for all the parents out here,” said Khan with a smile. He also wished Malayalis in this region, a happy Onam. While his festive wishes were a day late, his attempt at speaking Malayalam and wishing them was met with roars of approval.

Khan, who turned down media interviews during this visit, also made it a point to bust out a few Bollywood dance moves.

He even took an Abra ride, much to the delight of his waiting fans. “I will take a boat ride and say hello to you,” said Khan. While his visit was brief, he ensured he engaged with his fans. Khan is one of Bollywood's most bankable stars.

His last release, ‘Pathaan’, did incredibly well at the box office and is said to have revived the movie business, along with luring people back into cinemas after COVID-19.