It's not surprising that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, notorious for his flamboyant wardrobe choices, doesn’t travel light. The face of Abu Dhabi tourism for India, told Gulf News that he is one of those guys who travels with tonnes of baggage, and we aren’t talking about the emotional kind.

“I am not a light traveler for sure! My luggage would always appear like that of a family of four, and I like it that way,” said Singh in an email interview.

Ranveer Singh, who loves fashion, believes in retail therapy. Here's the actor shopping till he drops in Abu Dhabi

The actor, riding high after the success of his recent Hindi-language blockbuster ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, claims he loves to be the most interestingly dressed person in the room, and his holiday wardrobe understandably reflects his love for all things quirky, outlandish, and everything in between.

“Everything has to be matching, right from my outfits to shoes and brogues to pocket squares and fedoras. Everything means everything; I like to be up-to-date from top to toe. So, all that adds up,” he explained.

The adage that the clothes make the man rings true for Singh, who lets his vibrant personality shine through his bold fashion sense.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone put their best foot forward at a red carpet event

While the 38-year-old isn’t afraid to push boundaries when it comes to his clothes, his travel choices are surprisingly staid and conservative. His idea of a perfect holiday runs on these lines.

“The idea of a perfect holiday for me is about getting the best place to relax with a touch of the vibrant culture of a destination. It has to be a place that I can visit multiple times and won’t get bored. Abu Dhabi is at the top of my list because what I get to see here is not something I find outside. From rich culture to modern architecture, this city has it all.”

Going to Abu Dhabi certainly is my most memorable holiday. It has rich culture, and the heritage value of its magnificent structure — this city is very close to my heart and has always given me a bundle of memories on my visits. Every time I visit, there is something new to discover, and I always leave with countless memories and a strong desire to return - Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh

And since he’s the face of Abu Dhabi tourism, he has explored the city from start to finish. He has a few tips up his fashionable sleeves.

“Abu Dhabi has some beautiful breezy beaches, and they are the real hidden gems of the city … This place has the vibes,” he said. He also recommends strolling through heritage sites across the City. He says there are 23 heritage landmarks that are worth checking out.

“Qasr Al Hosn and the presidential palace of Qasr Al Watan is something I strongly recommend to tourists … Another iconic destination is the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, known for its cultural significance. Both are my absolute favorites,” he added.

The Louvre Museum's dome in Abu Dhabi is clad with abstract Mashrabiya designs, which to the visitor, can be clearly seen through the rain of light that passes through the surface of the dome. Image Credit: Shutterstock

He’s also a fan of jumping into a roller-coaster and having some adrenaline-charged fun.

“According to me, one of the must-visit attractions is Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, where you can enjoy thrilling rides, including the world’s fastest rollercoaster. Riding the world’s fastest roller coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi was truly unforgettable as it accelerated from 0 to 240km/h in just 4.9 seconds,” he adds.

And since he’s the face of Abu Dhabi, he also enjoys a string of privileges. Being a part of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix remains one of his life’s highlights.

Ranveer Singh and his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani play tourist in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island Image Credit: Supplied