Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is one of Bollywood's most fashion forward and influential power couples today. And they never let anyone forget it. On July 29, the two set the ramp on fire as they walked for top designer Manish Malhotra.
Painting a portrait of a modern couple, Singh after the fashion showcase told reporters in India that he found his wife and actress deeply-inspiring. Singh, who is one of Bollywood's top earners, never misses a chance to praise his better half.
This is one of Singh's first public appearances after his controversial and racy photoshoot for an international magazine. The actor came under fire for those scandalous photographs, but his latest appearance on the ramp saw him wear clothes -- traditional tunic -- and his fans are all thrilled that he's back in form.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are two of Bollywood's top talents. Even after their decadent destination wedding, the two have been working hard and taking on ambitious projects.
Deepika Padukone will be seen next with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan'. According to the initial buzz, Padukone will be seen in a fierce avatar in this action bonanza.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is working with Alia Bhatt on 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and the film is directed by Karan Johar.
Apart from these interesting projects, this couple have also tried their hand at being in the same film. Recently, they were seen together in director Kabir Khan's sporting biopic '83 that saw them play the fictional role of Kapil Dev and Romi Dev, the cricketing couple.
