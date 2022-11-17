Top Bollywood stars gear up for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai this weekend
Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Hema Malini, and Sunny Leone will walk the red carpet
1 of 10
It's that time of the year again when Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night will attract a galaxy of Bollywood stars into its fold. On November 19th at the World Trade Centre, stars including Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Hema Malini will lead the red carpet call. Before you head down for the ticketed event, here's a look at the big names and all the action that's being planned for the spectacular evening.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
All eyes will be on 'Mili' star Janhvi Kapoor who will hit the stage for a special performance at this year's Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. It's not Janhvi's first time at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. In 2019, Janhvi and Ishaan Khatter, who were basking in their Bollywood debut film 'Dhadak', attended the glamorous ceremony held in Oman. But this year is truly going to be special for Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter. We are going to find out if Janhvi has the killer moves to win over thousands of Bollywood movie-made Indians from the UAE.
Image Credit: Instagram/JanhviKapoor
3 of 10
While Janhvi Kapoor is relatively new to performing on awards nights, Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh is what you call a veteran on and off stage. He's a born showman and we hear he's going to set the stage on fire with his electrifying dance performance. He's also the ultimate entertainer and his zany energy is infectious and can make any awards show sparkle. We are counting on the '83 star to bring on his legendary charm and crazy antics.
Image Credit: Sunil Khandare
4 of 10
Iconic actress Hema Malini, who will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the FFME 2022 , will attend this year's awards night. Called by her beloved fans as Bollywood's eternal 'Dreamgirl' -- a label she earned after a hit song by the same name -- Hema Malini's presence at the event will add gravitas and grace to the evening.
Image Credit: Instagram/HemaMalini
5 of 10
This is also your chance to indulge in a lot of star-spotting. The night will see actress and model Nargis Fakhri of 'Rockstar' fame glide down the red carpet laid out at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Image Credit: iNSTA/nargisfakhri
6 of 10
We also hear that actress Tamannah Bhatia is also likely to walk the red carpet and up the star wattage of the evening.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/tamannaahspeaks/
7 of 10
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is going to spread some cheer as she returns to the FFME 2022 stage for a spectacular song-dance spectacle. If her past performances on stages are anything to go by, Leone always does a great job as an entertainer. She dances like a dream and has enough dance hits to replicate.
Image Credit: Insta/imdb
8 of 10
Remember Arab singing idol Mohamed Ramadan from FFME 2021? The 'Versace' hitmaker is back again this year as a star performer. Last year he made a dramatic entry on stage and we can't wait to see what has in store for us this year.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 10
Govinda, the man with impeccable comic timing in films and a consummate dancer, will be a part of the FFME 2022 night. What's interesting about this Bollywood star-studded gala is that new talents and seasoned actors will be under one roof.
Image Credit:
10 of 10
Apart from Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor's performances on stage, also watch out for Bollywood actress Mouni Roy who is a part of the song-dance line-up. A Bollywood-led awards night is always a spectacle filled with red-carpet action, songs, dance, and witty exchanges on stage among stars. Here's hoping this year's FFME is a sparkling affair. We hear Karan Kundrra will be hosting the evening and setting the ball rolling.
Image Credit: Vishal Kullarwar