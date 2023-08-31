Malayalam-language action adventure, RDX - Robert, Danny, Xavier, released in the UAE cinemas without much frills or fanfare on August 25th, but it has emerged a top box-office earner, said the local distributor of the film.
In the three-day box-office admission sheet obtained by Gulf News, it was revealed that RDX starring Antony Varghese, Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, opened on a robust note.
The openening weekend and three-day collection revealed that it saw a total of 57,720 admissions. This footfall occupied the top slot, while films like 'Retribution', 'Blue Beetle', and 'Dream Girl' witnessing a signifcantly lower footfall over the three-day opening weekend.
"RDX has emerged the true hero at the box-office this week. When compared to other Malayalam movies that was hyped up a lot on the same week, RDX outperformed it easily. This shows that content is king and no amount of marketing can stop a good film from doing well," said Ahmad Golchin, Founder and Chairman of the Phars Film Group, to Gulf News.
Last week, RDX's theatrical release collided with Dulquer Salmaan's glossy action film 'King Of Kotha' and Ayushmann Khurrana's satire 'Dream Girl 2'.
To drum up publicity and buzz for 'King Of Kotha', its lead actors Dulquer Salmaan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Dubai-based RJ Nyla Usha, went on a media overdrive. However, the movie garnered mixed reviews, while Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' also met a similar fate.
Produced by Sophie Paul whose credits include Malayalam's first superhero film 'Minnal Murali' and 'Bangalore Days' and directed by Nihas Hidayath, RDX is high on action and is a tale of three young men battling quarter-life crises.
“We receive numerous stories and pitches daily, and we end up listening to only a select few from them. When I say ‘a select few’, that includes a lot of stories and scripts. The reality is that we might come across a project after listening to scores of them. Nahas Hidayath had actually approached us for a different project, one that would have taken a longer time to come to fruition. Then Nahas narrated the basic story of RDX to my son Cedin. He found it interesting and suggested that I listen to it too. It instantly caught my attention. After 'Minnal Murali' (which didn’t have a theatrical release), I wanted to produce an action film for theatres. And RDX was the very next script we liked after listening to a lot of screenplays, and it just happened to be an action film too," said Paul in an interview with Indian Express.
The gamble seems to have paid off.