"RDX has emerged the true hero at the box-office this week. When compared to other Malayalam movies that was hyped up a lot on the same week, RDX outperformed it easily. This shows that content is king and no amount of marketing can stop a good film from doing well," said Ahmad Golchin, Founder and Chairman of the Phars Film Group, to Gulf News.

“We receive numerous stories and pitches daily, and we end up listening to only a select few from them. When I say ‘a select few’, that includes a lot of stories and scripts. The reality is that we might come across a project after listening to scores of them. Nahas Hidayath had actually approached us for a different project, one that would have taken a longer time to come to fruition. Then Nahas narrated the basic story of RDX to my son Cedin. He found it interesting and suggested that I listen to it too. It instantly caught my attention. After 'Minnal Murali' (which didn’t have a theatrical release), I wanted to produce an action film for theatres. And RDX was the very next script we liked after listening to a lot of screenplays, and it just happened to be an action film too," said Paul in an interview with Indian Express.