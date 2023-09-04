Steve Harwell, the former lead vocalist of rock band Smash Mouth, died today at 56 after complications arising from liver failure.

In a report published by Washington Post earlier this week, the singer was in hospice care being treated for liver-related ailments, but returned home since his condition deteriorated. He was being cared for by his fiancée, according to the band’s maanger.

“Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time,” Hayes said in a statement. “… We would hope people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

He also spoke about Harwell's long-enduring legacy.

“With Steve, Smash Mouth has sold over 10 Million albums worldwide-wide and topped the charts with two #1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums and a Grammy nomination not to mention the hundreds of film and television placements and of course those musical features in Shrek!'," said his publicist in a statement.

Harwell, who announced his retirement in October 2021 to focus on his physical and mental health, gained fame after he became the lead singer of Smash Mouth in the early 1990s. His hits including “Walkin’ on the Sun” (1997) and “All Star” (1999) remains some of his biggest hits.

In a statement published in People Magazin in 2021, Harwell had announced that he would be retiring from the band due to his mental and physical health.

"Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream," Harwell said at the time. "To my bandmates, it's been an honor performing with you all these years and I can't think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with."