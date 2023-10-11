Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett Smith, who is due to promote her memoir ‘Worthy’ in the UAE this November, has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.

Pinkett Smith, 52, and Smith, 55, are yet to get legally divorce.

According to a report in CNN, Smith revealed this shocking details in her forthcoming NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb where she spoke about her controversial marriage with Smith.

She also revealed that the two were not ready yet to go public with their separation and was still “trying to figure out”.

Jada Pinkett Smith Image Credit: Instagram/jadapinkettsmith

She claimed that the two were still discussing on how to present the matter to the public and are still mulling over the issue.

The couple invited intense scrutiny after the infamous Oscars slap incident when her husband stormed the stage during 2022 Academy Awards and slapped presenter Chris Rock when he made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s baldness.

She suffers from alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss. In a separate interview with People Magazine, Pinkett Smith has also openly discussed about their relationship hitting a rough patch.

“I think by the time we got to 2016, we we both just exhausted with trying … I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” she said.

Her memoir ‘Worthy’ also touched upon her controversial marriage and her life.