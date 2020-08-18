Primetime host Ellen DeGeneres was reportedly emotional “to the point of tears” as she spoke to staff over a video call after three senior producers were ousted from her show, Variety reports.
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ has been in hot water over allegations of sexual misconduct, racist behaviours, a hostile environment and other mistreatment.
Now, executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, as well as co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, have all “parted ways” with the show, possibly in the wake of allegations published in a BuzzFeed on July 30.
Meanwhile, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt stay on as executive producers alongside DeGeneres herself.
DeGeneres communicated the news to staffers on Monday via a video call where she was in tears, and multiple sources told Variety that DeGeneres described herself as “not perfect” and that the show was meant to be run as a “well-oiled machine” causing leaders to sometimes be insensitive towards “human beings.” Further, DeGeneres said it was “heartbreaking” to read about allegations around the atmosphere of her long-running show.
The 62-year-old host also said that they had alienated employees and even guests in the past by moving around shooting schedules at the last minute, and DeGeneres reportedly vowed to stick to the show’s agreed timetables going forward.
However, DeGeneres and other producers did not take questions from staff on the call.