The late Bollywood star will be seen in ‘Dil Bechara’ with Sanjana Sanghi

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in 'Dil Bechara'. Image Credit: Supplied

It promises to be an emotional day for his family, friends and fans as the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film is expected to release tomorrow.

‘Dil Bechara’, which will release this month on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, is the late Bollywood actor’s final movie, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film, ‘The Fault In Our Stars’.

His film co-star Sanjana Sanghi gave fans a sneak peek with a new poster of the film that she revealed on her Instagram account, with the message: “Kizie is just so incomplete without you, Manny. This, is one of my favourite shots, so surreal and dreamlike. The #DilBechara trailer will be out tomorrow.”

In the film, directed by casting agent Mukesh Chabbra, Rajput’s and Sanghi’s characters are named Manny and Kizie, respectively.

The poster shows Sanghi riding a bike with Rajput, with her head resting on his shoulder while the later is beaming a smile. Earlier, she also released an unseen picture from the film on her Instagram.

Music director AR Rahman, who has composed the film’s soundtrack, also took to Twitter to promote the trailer launch, posting: “The rhythm of love is unstoppable. Watch the trailer of #DilBechara tomorrow. Keep watching the space.”

The 23-year-old Sanghi has been also actively responding to the fan outrage that Rajput’s final film is not getting a cinematic run but is instead releasing on a streaming platform.

The budding actress took to her Instagram to post a message to the fans, addressing the outrage, saying that the film was always meant to release on the big screen but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers were forced to take this decision. Sanghi further stated that all of them are also trying to “come to terms” with the death of Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14.

‘Dil Bechara’ will premiere on July 24 and will be available to everyone for free including the ones who have not subscribed to the streaming service as a mark of tribute to Rajput’s fans.

Actor Saif Ali Khan also makes a special appearance.

Rajput’s death has shaken up the film industry and given rise to cries of nepotism and outrage against Bollywood bluebloods and star kids, who stand accused of not giving opportunities to outsiders such as Rajput.