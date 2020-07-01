Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

Dubai: Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman, who visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s home in Patna for a condolence meet, claims that the actor’s suicide isn’t an open and shut case and is now hankering for a CBI enquiry.

However, Rajput’s family are now questioning Suman’s motives and wondering if Suman is manipulating their son’s death for political mileage.

Suman even launched a campaign called ‘Justice For Sushant Forum’ a few weeks earlier and has been vocal that the actor’s death isn’t straight-forward.

“I strongly believe that Sushant’s death is not an open and shut case of suicide,” said Suman.

The actor also claimed this his independent investigation pointed towards several missing links such as the duplicate key of Rajput’s apartment going missing and that the actor changed his SIM card ’50 times in a month’.

"There is gangism and the caucus in the film industry. How is it possible that a man like Sushant Singh did not write a suicide note? Sushant also changed 50 SIM cards in the last one month. Who was he avoiding? Was there a professional rivalry?" Suman was quoted as saying in India Today.

While his claims couldn’t be independently verified, Suman also spearheaded a press conference in Patna with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, demanding CBI enquiry in the case.

Political gain?

Rajput’s family, who claimed to be unaware of these developments — including Suman and RJD calling a press conference on Rajput’s behalf — questioned Suman’s motives. Suman joined the RJD party soon after the press conference, making his timing of choosing to ride on Rajput’s suicide questionable.

Earlier, Suman had contested elections in Bihar from a Congress politicial ticket.

“Everything is under investigation in Mumbai and giving media bytes in Patna under the political banner is just for political mileage. [The] family is capable enough to demand all this and keep doing and waiting for police investigation report, hence any kind of politics and political intervention is not needed. There are already political people in the family who will take this up,” a family member was quoted by Zee News.

Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across Bollywood and beyond. Several actors suspect foul play and are throwing the spotlight on the toxic working culture of Bollywood towards outsiders.

Rajput’s viscera report has also just returned with no chemicals or poison found in his body, thus ruling out foul play.

But his death continues to rattle and remain shrouded in mystery.