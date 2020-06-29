Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has pledged to feed 550 poor families in India as her tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in Mumbai on June 14.
“I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let’s show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever,” posted Pednekar on social media.
Rajput’s death has sent shock waves among Bollywood stars and fans. The actor was found hanging at his home in Mumbai, plunging the industry into grief.