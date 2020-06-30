Veteran actor Shekhar Suman visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s family at the late actors ancestral home in Patna on Monday.
Suman also took to Twitter to inform everyone about his visit.
“Met Sushant’s father..shared his grief. We sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant [sic],” tweeted Suman on Monday night.
“A fight to finish..at Sushant’s house in Patna. Won’t give up no matter what,” the actor wrote in a separate tweet.
Earlier, Suman had announced that he would be visiting Rajput’s family in Patna and also meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to press upon a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Rajput’s death. The actor died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14.
Suman is insistent even though the death is being investigated by Mumbai Police and the autopsy has stated Rajput committed suicide.