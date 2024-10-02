Dubai: A revolution in women’s cricket is set to kick off as Bangladesh face debutants Scotland in the opening match of the ICC Twenty20 Women’s World Cup in the UAE on Thursday.

Two-time defending champions Australia will be among the favourites, but the bigger story lies in the ICC’s landmark announcement: equal prize money for both men’s and women’s world champions. This marks a major turning point in the sport, reflecting the growth of women’s cricket, bolstered by the rise of franchise leagues and an expanding tournament format. The next T20 World Cup in England will see two additional teams join the competition.

Following the ICC’s move, some domestic leagues have revised their pay structures to promote parity.

The 10 captains during the Captain's Day briefing ahead of the World Cup, which begins in Sharjah on Thursday.

Battle for global supremacy

On the field, 150 of the world’s most exciting players have gathered in the UAE for the ninth edition of the tournament, set across two iconic venues: Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Stadium.

Over 18 days, the 10 teams will play 23 matches to decide the world champions. The conditions are favourable for Asian teams, which could challenge Australia’s defence of the title, especially as they navigate the “group of death” in Pool A, facing tough competitors like New Zealand, Sri Lanka, India, and Pakistan.

“There are 10 teams here that deserve to be here and have a real shot at winning this World Cup. We’re here to win it, not defend it,” said Australia captain Alyssa Healy. “It’s a tricky pool, but we’re excited for the challenge.”

Australia enter the tournament in strong form, having outplayed Bangladesh in similar conditions in Mirpur and sweeping New Zealand at home. They kept their winning momentum going with warm-up victories against the West Indies and England in Dubai.

However, India, despite a recent 2-1 series loss to Australia, will look to repeat their earlier 10-wicket win against the defending champions.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur remains optimistic, focusing on daily improvement. “A day after a win, you may make small mistakes, but that’s part of the game,” Kaur said. “We’re always learning and growing as a team.”

Building on last year’s success

South Africa, led by new captain Laura Wolvaardt, aim to build on last year’s success and reach the semi-finals. “It’s a difficult pool, but we’ll take it one game at a time,” Wolvaardt noted.

England, ranked second behind Australia, hope to break a two-World Cup drought. Their team will feature debutants like pace bowler Freya Kemp, who will partner with Lauren Bell following the retirement of Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

Scotland is eager to make a mark in their debut, leveraging their past experiences in UAE conditions. “We’ve played some fantastic cricket in the qualifiers, and we just want to do ourselves justice,” said Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana expressed disappointment over the relocation of the event from her home country but is optimistic of a strong local support in Sharjah.

“I expect a lot of spectators, especially from the local Bangladeshi community, to come out and support us,” she said.

Brave decisions

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, one of the youngest captains in the tournament, aims to lead with confidence, backed by strong management. “I’ll take brave decisions on the field and just try to stay calm and enjoy myself,” Sana said.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu embraces the underdog tag, focusing on simplicity and execution: “We’ve been playing good cricket for 16 months, but this is a new format and new conditions, so we’ll take it one ball at a time.”

The 10 captains have been photographed at the iconic Dubai Frame ahead of the Captain's Day on Wednesday. Image Credit: Source: ICC

Captains’ Day

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 officially began with a special Captains’ Day at Dubai International Stadium, where the 10 captains came together for a panel session hosted by Melanie Jones. Captains like West Indies’ Hayley Matthews and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine shared insights into their team’s preparation and aspirations.

The captains were also photographed at the iconic Dubai Frame, symbolising the blend of modernity and tradition that reflects this World Cup’s cultural diversity. The tournament’s trophy, first unveiled at the Burj Khalifa, will be awarded to the winning captain in a picture-perfect moment to cap the event.