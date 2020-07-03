Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

An app created by a family member of late star Sushant Singh Rajput to measure a film by how nepotistic it is has given ‘Sadak 2’ a score of 98 per cent.

The Twitter account for Nepometer describes it as an app “providing score and rating on Nepotistic and Independent Bollywood movies and TV”. It was launched by Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti’s brother Mayuresh Krishna.

The first film rated on Thursday on the Nepometer is director Mahesh Bhatt’s upcoming ‘Sadak 2’, starring his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt, and produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt with the cast of 'Sadak 2' - Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Image Credit: Supplied

“#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood... Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments,” a tweet from Nepometer read.

“Fight Bollywood Nepotism with Information. We will provide rating for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. If the #nepometer is high, then it’s time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #fightnepotism,” reads a tweet describing the app.

Users were impressed by the initiative.

“#Nepotism is an issue whn it gives opportunity to non deserving 1s hvng 0/low acting skills like AP, SAK, VD etc. Thr r some good #nepokids actors too like Shahid K, RanbirK, Hrithik, FarhanA. Will b grt if #Nepometer considers all unbiased angle [sic],” one social media user said.

Reacting to the tweet, the Nepometer makers replied: “Agreed. Goal is to drive change of overall composition. We are not saying don’t make movies with your kids. But the overall crew should have diversity. If one leading artist is nepo kid, let’s have another leading independent artist. Same goes with other categories like Director etc.”