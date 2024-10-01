The five-time Grammy Award-winning American rock band, will perform in Dubai on January 27, 2025, marking their first concert in the Middle East and fans can now enter a contest to win two VIP tickets, Gulf News can exclusively reveal.

All you need to do is purchase two Golden Circle or Regular Standing tickets as part of the promotion 'When September Ends!'

Purchases made from October 1 to 14 will be automatically entered into the draw for the VIP upgrade. The concert will also feature a performance from The Offspring.

Green Day's performance celebrates the 20th anniversary of their hit ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends,’ part of the album American Idiot. Concertgoers can expect a setlist that includes classic songs and tracks from their latest album, Saviors.

Green Day perform at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, Nevada Image Credit: Shutterstock

“A Green Day concert in the region has been a long time coming, and to have them finally performing in Dubai is going to be a memorable moment for so many people. We’re hugely excited to give fans this special VIP opportunity where the lucky winners, admittedly in the least punk fashion, will enjoy one of the best and most authentic concert experiences out on global tour and in the coolest fan enclosure," said organiser Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, in a statement.

The concert will take place in an open-air venue at Expo City Dubai, accommodating 30,000 fans.

It's no secret that the iconic band, Green Day, has shaped the landscape of punk rock since their formation in 1986. Their breakout album, 'Dookie', introduced mainstream audiences to the genre, featuring hits like 'Basket Case' and 'When I Come Around,' which resonated with the youth of the 1990s. Green Day's ability to blend catchy melodies with poignant lyrics has made them one of the most influential bands of their generation, inspiring countless artists and maintaining a dedicated fan base worldwide.