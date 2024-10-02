Dubai: Top entities were awarded in the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Government Services, organised by the Dubai Model Centre, on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the award ceremony.

“We commend the team behind the programme for their outstanding efforts which resulted in improvements to 418 government services, savings worth Dh647 million for customers, and a 98 per cent reduction in service access times, within a year,” he posted on his X account.

“Congratulations to Dubai Police for winning the Hamdan Flag; the Roads and Transport Authority for winning the Customer Trust award and Dubai Municipality for winning the Pioneering Initiative award for its ‘Build in Dubai’ initiative.”

Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the results of the first phase of the Services 360 Policy.

He said that under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate has established itself as a global model in government services by adopting a forward-thinking approach to addressing global challenges.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the outstanding efforts of government teams in boosting customer trust in the Dubai government’s commitment to service quality through the successful execution of the first phase of the Services 360 Policy. He noted that this initiative is transforming Dubai’s government services by providing fully integrated solutions designed to meet the changing needs of residents, while enabling the government to function as a cohesive, unified entity.

“We are driving an unprecedented transformation in Dubai’s government services, powered by innovation and collaboration. I am proud of the progress we have made across all entities, doubling both the speed and impact of service development. In just one year, we have enhanced 418 government services, and this is only the beginning,” he said.

“Our unified, Whole-of-Government approach has been essential to maintaining Dubai’s leadership in government services. Through strong partnerships between the public and private sectors, we have delivered results that exceed our ambitious targets. We have generated over Dh1 billion in savings, reduced service access times by 98 per cent, and achieved customer trust of 91 per cent through their active involvement in improving services.”

Addressing government employees, Sheikh Hamdan said: “By accelerating processes and exceeding expectations, you have not only raised the bar but also elevated the aspirations of our entire community. I am confident that the next phase will unlock even greater achievements, and I will personally monitor our progress as we roll out further enhancements.”

During the ceremony, Dubai Municipality’s ‘Build in Dubai’ initiative was honoured for its exemplary role in service integration, alongside the contributions of key entities such as the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Land Department, Dubai Civil Defense and Security Industry Regulatory Agency. The achievements were further bolstered by significant contributions from e& and du.

The list of initiatives that reached the final stage, after evaluating submissions from 26 government entities, included:

1. Build in Dubai by Dubai Municipality (Best Innovative Initiative)

2. Lost and Found by Dubai Police

3. Judgment Execution System by Dubai Courts

4. Smart Case File by Dubai Public Prosecution

5. Digitised ATA Carnet by Dubai Chambers

6. Unified Digital Trading Permits Services by Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation

7. Unified Request by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.

The event, organised by the Dubai Model Centre (DMC), part of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Deputy Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “I congratulate Dubai Police on winning the Hamdan Flag, and I commend the efforts of all police personnel in safeguarding the security and safety of Dubai’s residents and visitors. I also congratulate the Roads and Transport Authority for winning the Customer Trust category for its efforts in service improvement. Additionally, I extend my congratulations to Dubai Municipality and its partners for winning the Leading Initiative award. Everyone who contributed to these pioneering services is a winner, as they help cement Dubai’s leadership position among the world’s top cities.”

The completion of Phase One marks a significant milestone in achieving Dubai’s goals to enhance and develop government services. With phase two on the horizon, further initiatives are set to exceed expectations and cement Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart, customer-focused services.

In the first year of the policy’s implementation, Dubai made significant strides. Furthermore, customer trust in the government’s improvement efforts reached 91 per cent. The initiative also reduced service requirements by 59 per cent, decreased the number of visits required to access services by 74 per cent, and shortened processing and completion times by 62 per cent.

Earlier this year, the Dubai Model Centre shortlisted seven government entities for the Hamdan Flag. The evaluation, conducted with international subject matter experts, focused on five core criteria: achieving results and impact, adopting a Whole of Government approach, fostering creativity and innovation, promoting a strong service culture, and ensuring sustainability. The entities’ customers also played a vital role in voting for the winning entity, demonstrating their trust in Dubai’s ongoing efforts to enhance government services.

The Hamdan Flag continues to inspire innovation across government entities, encouraging creativity and leadership. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the crucial role of public participation in shaping Dubai’s future, reiterating that residents and citizens are key partners in the city’s continued success.

Pioneering services

Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “The largest and fastest transformation in Dubai’s government services, driven by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, represents a new challenge. All government entities, teams, and initiatives have come together under a single mission: to serve the people. Dubai’s government services have now become a global benchmark for integrated services that anticipate customer needs and are designed to ensure the happiness of citizens, residents, and visitors. With over 200 nationalities calling Dubai home, we are committed to delivering exceptional services that meet the present and future needs of our community.”

He added: “Completing the first phase of the Services 360 Policy with these positive results reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to update all Dubai government services. This milestone motivates government entities to continue innovating and enhancing their services, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in this area. For over a decade, the Dubai Model Centre has supported and empowered this journey in collaboration with all government entities, and we are truly grateful for their vital contributions in maintaining Dubai’s position as a leader in government services.”

Impact on efficiency

Eman Al Suwaidi, Senior Director of the Dubai Model Centre, said: “The Hamdan Flag encourages government entities to design and deliver pioneering services through creative initiatives that positively impact the community and reinforce Dubai’s leadership in pioneering government services.”