Actor Rajinikanth, 74, has been admitted to a private hopsital in Chennai after experiencing sudden abdominal pain. According to reports, the veteran actor will undergo an elective procedure today following clearance from a cardiologist due to a heart-related concern.

An official statement from the hospital is expected later today, but sources indicate that Rajinikanth’s health is stable.

He is expected to return home soon after the completion of his medical treatment. The actor initially visited the hospital for digestive discomfort and is under observation for further tests, with a likely discharge by this evening.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth has been filming his upcoming movie 'Coolie' with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Just a day prior to his hospitalisation, the actor met with veteran filmmakers SP Muthuraman and AVM Saravanan, with photos of the meeting making rounds on social media.

Rajinikanth is a cultural icon and one of the most beloved actors in Indian cinema.

Known for his unique acting style and larger-than-life persona, he has a massive fan following that spans across generations and geographic boundaries. With a career spanning over four decades, Rajinikanth has starred in numerous blockbuster films such as 'Thalapathi' and 'Baasha' and has earned accolades for his versatile acting skills. His humble demeanor and his on-screen charisma led by studied histrionics like flipping a cigarette have further endeared him to fans, making him not just a superstar, but a symbol of inspiration for many.