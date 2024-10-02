Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday expressed his pride in the inclusion of UAE minister for artificial intelligence, Omar Al Olama, in the ‘TIME100 Next’ list for 2024.
“In the UAE, we take immense pride in the selection of Omar Al Olama for the TIME100 Next list, which recognises the most influential young leaders globally who have made a profound positive impact on their communities. It is a great honour to see one of our own featured on such a prestigious global platform like TIME’s influential lists,” Sheikh Mohammed shared on his X account.
Al Olama is the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. He was appointed in October 2017.