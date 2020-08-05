Investigation into the actor’s death will be now probed by CBI, sister confirms

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

After weeks of campaigning and calls for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to be handed over to the CBI, the actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and other news sources on August 5 confirmed that the CBI will now step in to investigate the case.

The case was earlier being handled by the Mumbai Police.

“CBI it is!!! #JusticeForSushant #CBIenquiryforSSR #CBIenquiry,” tweeted a triumphant Kirti.

According to NDTV, during a hearing, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it had accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe into the actor's death.

While appearing before the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the Centre has given its nod for a CBI probe into the matter, according to a report by Times Now.

"Truth should come out so far as the actor's death is concerned," said the apex court.

The Bihar government on August 4 had recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Rajput. His father had registered an FIR against six people, including Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, on July 25 accusing them of abetting his son’s suicide.

Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14, but the investigation by the Mumbai Police was criticised as being shoddy and inadequate.

His family, fans and journalists have been campaigning for the CBI to step in over claims there was more to Rajput’s death than just suicide.

Indian politician and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy also confirmed the news and tweeted that the Supreme Court has informed the Centre that the case will now be handled by the CBI.

“Have I completed my commitment and free to go?” asked Swamy, who has been at the forefront of asking for a CBI investigation into the death.

Rajput’s death has sent shock waves across India and shed light on the toxic working culture in Bollywood.