Even though the Eid Al Adha celebrations have been muted across India, in light of the coronavirus pandemic and no big Salman Khan release, Bollywood stars still used social media to share their greetings and wish fans for the celebrations.
Image Credit: Supplied
Bollywood star Salman Khan posted a picture of himself with a scarf wrapped around the lower half of his face, seemingly to show he was being safe during the celebrations as he wished his fans simply by writing: “Eid Mubarak!”
Image Credit: Twitter.com/beingsalmankhan
Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently in a hospital in Mumbai, recovering from a COVID-19 diagnosis, also extended greetings to his fans, tweeting: “Eid al Adha..Mubarak.”
Image Credit: IANS
Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, took to social media to share a picture of his youngest son, AbRam Khan in silhouette, extending his hands in prayer. “Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug,” the actor tweeted.
Image Credit: Twitter.com/iamsrk
The evergreen actor Anil Kapoor wished for prosperity during the Eid celebrations, tweeting: “Wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak.”
Image Credit: AFP
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is in the US with her husband Nick Jonas, tweeted: “EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.”
Image Credit: IANS
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder said she was missing celebrating Eid due to the coronavirus pandemic. “What do u mean NO EIDEE this year!??? N no BIGG EID LUNCH?? Awww man 2020 sucks.. anyway EID MUBARAK,” she wrote on Instagram along with a throwback picture of her children dressed in ethnic wear.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/farahkhankunder/
Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram stories to share an Eid greeting with her fans. The actress is gearing up to start filming for her upcoming horror-comedy ‘Phone Booth’, set to release in 2021.
Image Credit: IANS
Actor Emraan Hashmi shared a picture of a sheep wearing a mask, tweeting: “Ok I couldn’t help it. Eid mubarak again.”
Image Credit: GN Archives
Meanwhile, singer and music composer Salim Merchant posted: “On this day of Sacrifice, sacrifice your sins and surrender yourself to Him. Feel the light of Eid all around you and know that the grace of Almighty is always with you. Eid Mubarak to all.”
Image Credit: Twitter.com/salim_merchant