Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

In a new development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, NDTV has unearthed a series of texts exchanged by the actor and his sister that appear to indicate that his family was aware of his health problems.

The family, who has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting Rajput’s suicide, had claimed they weren’t aware of his mental health issues; it has been alleged the actor was seeking help for depression and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The transcript of the chats apparently exchanged between the late actor and his sister Priyanka Singh on June 8 details how she had asked her brother to take anti-depressants.

“First take Librium for a week then start nexito 10 mg once everyday after breakfast. Keep Lonazep handy whenever there is anxiety attack,” the chat reads, froms Singh to her brother.

These medicines are usually prescribed for depression and anxiety. The chat is in direct contrast to what the family has been claiming about being in the dark about Rajput’s declining mental health.

The chats also reveal that his sister Priyanka got him access to these controlled drugs by arranging a prescription through a doctor in Delhi. While Rajput is based in Mumbai, his sister found a friend to write up a prescription and promised the actor that she will find a psychiatrist for him in his city.

Mental health is still considered taboo in India and public figures and stars usually shy away from talking about it in public.

In the FIR filed in Bihar, Rajput’s father had claimed he had no knowledge about his son’s mental health issues and accused Chakraborty for administering drugs without the family’s knowledge.