The actress was questioned close to eight hours on the third day

Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI’s Special Investigation Team for eight hours on Sunday.

According to media reports, she was questioned on issues including the medical treatment and medicines administered to Sushant Singh Rajput and mention of drugs in her chats.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has been questioning Chakraborty daily since the last three days.

According to the CBI officials, Chakraborty, accompanied by brother Showik, arrived at the DRDO guest house around 10.15am on Sunday and left at 7pm.

The CBI team has been investigating details on the treatment of Rajput, what medicines were being administered to him and since how long he was getting treatment. It was alleged that the actor was battling depression.

Following a complaint by Rajput’s father KK Singh, there has been scrutiny over the financial transactions and investments done by Chakraborty. Singh has alleged that his son’s girlfriend utilised his son’s funds for personal gain.

Till date, the CBI has questioned Rhea for over 25 hours. She was questioned for over 10 hours on Friday and seven hours on Saturday.

The CBI also grilled her brother separately on Friday and Saturday besides questioning Rajput’s personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and others.

The CBI team had arrived in Mumbai along with the forensic team last Thursday, a day after the Indian Supreme Court gave the nod for a probe by the federal agency, and was exempted from mandatory quarantine by the BMC.

The CBI team has till date twice visited the Cooper Hospital, Rajput’s Bandra flat and Waterstone Resort.