Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood director and actress Pallavi Joshi’s husband Vivek Agnihotri has alleged that a powerful star who owns a farmhouse near Mumbai threatened to end Sushant Singh Rajput’s career.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14 and the CBI is now investigating the case, including questioning Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

“Trivia: Once, in a farm house, SSR had an argument with a Star protege whom the star had launched. The star lost his temper and threatened SSR that he would finish his career like he did with others. Rhea is just a facade. MuM Pol & Mah Govt [Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government] is protecting very powerful people,” Agnihotri tweeted on Saturday.

While the filmmaker hasn’t specifically named the actor, several people on Twitter said the clues in the cryptic tweet point towards Salman Khan and his alleged fall out with Rajput at a party. According to the grapevine, Rajput and Khan’s discovery, Sooraj Pancholi, had a verbal spat with the former angering the powerful mentor.

A few days ago in an interview with IANS, Agnihotri was also vocal about the rampant use of drugs in Bollywood circles. He claims substance abuse has been normalised and that Bollywood’s underbelly is a seedy place.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: Instagram.com/rhea_chakraborty/

“For the last 10 years, drugs, especially the chemical substances, have been normalised in Bollywood by the powerful people. Along with drugs comes a lot of criminality in terms of the money mafia, the terror mafia all these kind of things come in. All kinds of illegal, unethical, criminal stuff is taking place,” said Agnihotri.