India’s Central Bureau of Investigation questioned Rhea Chakraborty for over seven hours in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Chakraborty was seen leaving the premises around 8.20pm with a Mumbai Police escort.
According to media reports, the actress was questioned about using Rajput’s credit card following a statement of by the late actor’s flatmate, Siddharth Pithani.
Reports also claim Chakraborty was also questioned about the details of Rajput’s medical treatment and why the actor left his apartment to stay at Waterstone Resort in Mumbai.
A day earlier, the CBI questioned Chakraborty for more than 10 hours.
Others who have been called in for questioning by the CBI include Pithani and Rajput’s personal staffer, Neeraj Singh.
The CBI team arrived in Mumbai a day after the Supreme Court gave its nod for the federal agency’s probe and has twice visited the Bandra flat, where the actor was found dead on June 14.
During the course of the investigation, the CBI has also visited Cooper Hospital twice and looked into the details of Rajput’s autopsy, as well visiting the Waterstone Resort where the actor spent two months.
The CBI registered a case on August 6 on the order of the Central government after a complaint was filed by Sushant’s father K.K.Singh who questioned the investigation by Mumbai Police into his son’s death.