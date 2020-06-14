1 of 6
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai apartment this morning, was a car enthusiast. Among the vehicles he owned, his favourite was this Maserati Quattroporte.
Image Credit: Facebook via msn.com
2 of 6
“I’ve been playing with the miniature model of this car since I was a kid. It was about time to own the beast. Who’s up for a drive?” This is what the deceased actor wrote after buying his Quattroporte back in 2017.
Image Credit: Instagram
3 of 6
Rajput has been photographed several times behind the wheel of his Maserati on Mumbai roads.
Image Credit: indiatoday.in
4 of 6
The Maserati Quattroporte has a starting price of ₹17.1 million (Dh827,000) in India.
Image Credit: mid-day.com
5 of 6
Even before he bought the Italian super saloon, Rajput had bought himself a Range Rover Evoque. He had been quoted as saying the British luxury brand was his long-cherished dream.
Image Credit: mid-day.com
6 of 6
Apart from the Maserati and the Range Rover, the Bollywood actor also owned a BMW K1300R, which has a starting price of ₹25 lakh (Dh120,000) in India.
Image Credit: filmibeat.com