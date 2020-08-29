Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Twitter

A day after Bollywood film ‘Shashank’ was announced, which is based on an actor’s mysterious death, , Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister has called for the project to be boycotted.

On August 28, Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta unveiled the posters of the upcoming film, which stars Rajveer Singh and Arya Babbar in the lead, while tweeting: “Teaser Poster of ‘Shashank’, based on a young star’s mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood. Under the banner of Roar Productions. Producer Marut Singh. Directer Sanoj Mishra. Film stars Arya Babbar, Rajveer Singh. Shooting will be in Patna, Lucknow & Mumbai.”

While the makers have not outright stated the film is based on Rajput’s life, the parallels between the premise of ‘Shashank’ and the late Bollywood actor’s death were not lost on several Twitter users, who also called out the irony of greenlighting a film on nepotism with veteran actor Raj Babbar’s son as one of the lead stars.

However, for Rajput’s family, the idea behind the film has not been welcomed, with the late star’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, demanding the film be boycotted.

On August 29, Kirti took to her Twitter account and reacted to the posters of the film, stating: “Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia.”

One of the posters of the film mentions the name of Surjeet Singh Rathore as one of the co-producers of the film. Rathore, who is a member of the outfit Karni Sena, was recently quoted by Indian news agency ANI as saying that he was present at the hospital where Rajput’s autopsy was conducted. In the same interview, he also claimed that Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had said “Sorry Babu” after seeing the actor’s dead body.