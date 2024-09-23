Calling all Coldplay fans. The wait is over as ticket prices for the band’s highly anticipated Abu Dhabi concert on January 11, 2025, have been revealed.

Tickets start at Dh195 for standard seating, with additional categories including Bronze (Dh295), Silver (Dh495), Gold (Dh595), Ruby (Dh695), and Premium (Dh995). General admission standing and restricted view tickets are priced at Dh395, while Deluxe packages offering an exclusive concert experience will be available for Dh1,495.

The show, part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, will be their only performance in the Middle East, making it a must-see event for fans across the region. For those seeking an elevated experience, exclusive packages include early venue access, VIP lounges, behind-the-scenes tours, and special Coldplay merchandise.

This iconic British band is known for their heartfelt lyrics, soaring melodies, and stirring on-stage performances. Their music transcends genres, blending elements of rock, pop, and electronic sounds. Themes of love, hope, and resilience are often explored in their works.

Pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday, September 25, at 12 p.m. via www.coldplay.com, with Live Nation pre-sales on Thursday, September 26, and general sales beginning Friday, September 27.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit www.coldplay.com.

Event Details

Date: January 11, 2025

Venue: Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Ticket Prices: Dh195 to Dh1,495

Pre-sale Dates:

Coldplay Pre-sale: September 25, 12 pm

Live Nation Pre-sale: September 26, 12 pm