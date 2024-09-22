Washington: Actor Ryan Reynolds talked about his and wife Blake Lively's parenting style and how with time his emotions have evolved, reported People.

"I took a workshop on conflict resolution, and that changed my entire life," he said.

The actor added, "I just didn't know how to process things that I felt. Because I had a scarcity mindset when I was younger. I didn't know how to unfold that thing in your brain that conditions you just always to win or be right."

"Something I love about conflict resolution, and I know this is not very fancy, but what I love about it is that you can meet somebody where they are, and you don't have to be right or wrong," Reynolds added. "You can disagree and still connect."

Reynolds stated that he learnt to deal with his emotions as an adult, but his children did not. "I have 4 kids and so far, none of them seem to have that scarcity mindset, partly because they were born on 'Easy Street,' " he said.

"Parents today are so different. We're so soft," he continued. "I don't yell. I grew up with like it was nuts, it was an improvised militia."

Reynolds went on to share how things have changed with time. "Now it's like, I can go look at all my resources for parenting and remind myself how to be perfectly compassionate," he said.

Reynolds and Lively, who got married in September 2012 are parents to daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, as well as son Olin, 1.

In the past, they have been open about how they raise their kids and how having children has affected them. Reynolds said that director Shawn Levy of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' provided him with some of the most significant parenting advice.