Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Image Credit: Instagram.com/rhea_chakraborty/

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is in the centre of a media storm following the death of her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.

While the actress has been questioned by India’s Central Bureau of Investigation, along with the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate over substance abuse and financial fraud, respectively, her recent media interviews have also been scrutinized by many sympathisers of Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty interrogated by the ED Image Credit: AFP

However, one of the most disputed claims by Chakraborty in her televised interview with India Today has found some support after an old interview of Rajput surfaced on social media.

In her chat with India Today, Chakraborty spoke about the late actor being claustrophobic on a flight when the couple vacationed in Europe and had to take medication for it. However, the claim was refuted by several people, including Rajput’s former girlfriend, TV and film star Ankita Lokhande.

However, a video snippet from Zee Cafe’s talk show ‘Look Who’s Talking With Niranjan Iyengar’ sees Rajput admit to suffering from claustrophobia.

The 2015 clip shows Iyengar play the game of two truths and a lie with Rajput, as he reveals three facts about his life. The actor mentioned claustrophobia, sleeping for six hours daily and being a terrible singer. He then revealed that the second fact was a lie.

“The lie is that I sleep for six hours a day. I have insomnia so I can’t sleep for more than two hours a day,” Rajput said.

Following his death, an Instagram post on Rajput’s Bucket List showed the actor wanted to learn flying. On August 27, Lokhande also took to her Instagram to refute the claim by Chakraborty by sharing a throwback video on Twitter where the actor can be seen flying his expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator, which he had purchased in 2018.

“Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you,” posted Lokhande.