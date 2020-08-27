Actress says she found out about the actor’s mental health issues on the 2019 holiday

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. Image Credit: Instagram/rhea_chakraborty

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has claimed she found out about late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health issues while on a trip to Europe together in 2019.

“When we were leaving for Europe, Sushant said that he feels claustrophobic in a flight. He took a medicine, Modafinil, without any prescription. When we reached Paris, he didn’t leave his room for three days,” she said in an interview with journalist Rajdeep Sardesai published on India Today's website on August 27.

Rajput died on June 14 in what Mumbai Police said was suicide, but is now being investigated by the CBI. The ‘Kai Po Che’ actor’s family claim it’s a case of murder, with Chakraborty being the main culprit.

The couple started dating in 2019 and even lived together for a while. Many reports have said Rajput suffered from bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression.

According to Chakraborty, Rajput had anxiety attacks during their stay in Italy.

“In Switzerland, he was fine. He was energetic. When we reached Italy, we stayed at a Gothic hotel, which we didn’t know at the time of booking. In our room there was a dome-like structure, which I didn’t like. I asked him that we should change our hotel, but he insisted on staying there,” Chakraborty said.

“He told me that there was something [there]. I told him that it’s a bad dream as I thought people get such ideas in such place. But he insisted on living in that hotel despite me telling him to change it. His health deteriorated there and he started having anxiety attacks,” she went on to say.

Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik. Image Credit: PTI

The actress claims the deterioration of his mental health on the trip caused them to cut it short and return to India.

“When I asked him what is happening, he told me that in 2013, he had a depressive episode and met a psychiatrist called Haresh Shetty. He told me that the same doctor advised him to take Modafinil, [the medicine that] he took on the flight. He told me that he was fine after that. After that, now he was feeling more depressed and anxious. Then we cut short the trip and returned,” she said.

Chakraborty has faced a barrage of attacks from Rajput’s family, with his father saying she siphoned off money from his son’s bank accounts money and even poisoned him.

The actress, in her interview, refuted claims that she was living off Rajput’s money.

“I had a fashion shoot by the clothing brand Shein in Paris. The company sent me the tickets. Sushant thought it was a great idea to make a Euro trip out of this, so he cancelled those tickets,” Chakraborty said.