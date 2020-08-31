Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who continues to fight for justice for her brother’s death, shared pictures of the global impact left behind by the actor.
Sharing pictures of a London bus carting giant portraits of Rajput’s smiling face along with the message #JusticeForSSR, the late actor’s sister posted about the fan ode doing the rounds in the UK streets.
This isn’t the first time that there has been a rallying cry around the globe among Bollywood-mad Indians to solve the case of Rajput’s sudden death.
Indians living in Australia and the United States have also been championing for the same cause by putting up a giant hoarding of the actor.
Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 and the case is being investigated by the CBI in India.
Several theories including drug addiction, mental health issues and nepotistic Bollywood crippling the actor’s life have been doing the rounds.