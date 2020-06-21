Sonam Kapoor Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, slammed haters on social media for sending her spiteful messages following Sushant Rajput Singh’s suicide.

The actor’s suicide has prompted grieving fans to misdirect their anger towards Bollywood star kids, directors and studios who they believe are the products of nepotism.

Sonakshi Sinha Image Credit: PTI

A day earlier, Sonakshi Sinha — the daughter of actor Shatrugnan Sinha — de-activated her Twitter account because she couldn’t handle the negativity flooding her timeline.

Kapoor has also been targeted for getting an easier berth in Bollywood, when compared to outsiders like Rajput.

The actress has been singled out for her Bollywood ‘privilege’ and trolled relentlessly for her being born into an acting dynasty.

“Yes I’ve switched off my comment section and my parents comment section because I don’t want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I’m not doing it out of fear you morons. I’m doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents,” wrote Kapoor in a series of posts.

Many vitriolic posts have also wished death on her future children and her family. She also spoke about a clip from Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ which features her asking who Rajput is.

“That video you’ve been spouting was 7 years old. When he had one film out didn’t know him, like he didn’t know me and didn’t say anything about me till now … also please go and watch the episodes where my fellow actors have maybe said much worse about me, but I have taken it in the spirit the show was meant to be, in jest,” she posted on Twitter.

She also spoke about how proud she is about being born as Anil Kapoor’s daughter and how she considers it a privilege. She urged everyone not to bully her or be on a path of misguided vengeance.

“Today on Father’s Day, I’d like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud,” she wrote.