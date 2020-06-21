The Bollywood stars stated the move was to stay away from ‘negativity’ online

Sonakshi Sinha Image Credit: Supplied

No, you cannot find the official Twitter handle of actor Sonakshi Sinha now. The ‘Dabangg’ actor shared on Instagram that she has deactivated her Twitter account to stay away from ‘negativity’ and protect her ‘sanity.’

Sinha shared the information with her Instagram followers by posting a screengrab of her own tweet where she explained her move behind deactivating.

“The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I’m off — deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out,” the 33-year-old wrote.

Even in the photo-sharing platform, the ‘Kalank’ actor kept the comments section disabled.

Sinha, who is veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter, has s18.5 million followers to date on Instagram.

In wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on June 14, many Bollywood actors — namely star kids — have been subjected to negativity online by the actor’s fans who have called out nepotism and camps in the film industry that allegedly led to the late actor being alienated.

Actor Saqib Saleem Image Credit: IANS

Meanwhile, actor Saqib Saleem also took to social media the same evening to announce: “I am Breaking Up with you Twitter.”

The actor and Huma Qureshi’s brother posted a message on his Twitter account as a part shot. “Hey Twitter, when we met for the first time, you were a lovely. A great platform to express feelings, gather knowledge and understand many different points of view. But, of late you seem to have gotten lost in all the hate everyone is so ready to throw at each other, a place of bullies, a place where abusing people is a normal code of conduct.”

He continued: “These last few days have forced me to realise that I don’t need this kind of energy in my life, where I wake up to hatred, where kindness is lost. It has made me realise that I need to surround myself with people, things, content and vibes that reflect who I want to be and how I want to feel; energies are contagious!”