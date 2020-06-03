1 of 11
As Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Akshay Kumar urge their fans to remain safe. Here’s a look at the actors who took to their social media accounts to post cautiomnary messages ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The ‘In My City’ singer and actress urged Mumbai residents to take precautions to remain safe when Cyclone Nisarga strikes. “This year has been relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone,” posted Chopra on her social media accounts. She also put a graphic of what you shouldn’t do during a cyclone such as staying away from damaged buildings and not driving on the road during the cyclone. “Mumbai hasn’t experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1981, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating,” she added.
Akshay Kumar: The action hero has posted a cautionary video about Cyclone Nisarga. He described the impending natural calamity as an uninvited guest during the Mumbai monsoons and urged all residents to stay indoors and not venture out. “Stay away from beaches, damaged buildings and switch off your gas,” said Kumar in his video. He also urged everyone not to forward fake news about the cyclone. He also posted helpline numbers on his feed.
Kubbra Sait: The ‘Sacred Games’ actress kept it brief and simple, saying: “Be cool. Stay home,” tweeted Sait. Enough said.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Like other stars, Shetty also shared helpline numbers and shared the dos and dont’s during a cyclone. “With #CycloneNisarga expected to hit Maharashtra and nearby regions in a few hours, please be mindful of these DOs & DONTs shared by @my_bmc. Please call 1916 and press 4 for any cyclone-related query or concern. Stay indoors; stay secure. Praying for our safety🙏🏻”
Nimrat Kaur: ‘The Lunchbox’ actress expressed her fear about what lies ahead. Along with an image of a sea coast, she posted: “that moment when your heart feels heavy about what lies behind the beauty you behold. Praying for my city and all it’s beings... #StaySafe #StayHome #CycloneNisarg”.”
Esha Gupta: The actress tweeted that she wished and prayed for the safety of people and strays in her city.
Richa Chadha: The actress wrote a hate mail to the year 2020. “So far you have been a cluster [expletive] of calamities. So … Cyclone #Nisarga, please be kind,” tweeted Chadha.
Ranvir Shorey: The actor was in a more upbeat mood. He posted a picture of him with a book and demonstrated how reading a good book can beat the blues. “It’s here. #cyclonenisarga ... Best companion on a rainy day. #lockdownlife. #cyclonenisarga”
Vicky Kaushal: The actor urged Mumbaikars to stay safe and wrote, “Hoping these first showers only bring relief and joy and not too much drama. Stay safe guys!”
Raveena Tandon: The actress urged everyone to be well-prepared in case Cyclone Nisarga strikes and put together a useful list of essential items to keep ready during the cyclone. But she’s praying that the cyclone doesn’t wreak destruction. “Checklist- keep emergency battery lights prepared and charged, unblock the drains around .. download a good movie on your phone, get the munchies ready. Hope this passes without incident. Hope all remain safe and dry. Hope there is no destruction..We Mumbaikars are always ready to jump in and help, if the need arises, but I pray that need, not be, stay safe all!”
