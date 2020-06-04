1 of 10
Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express shock over the inhuman incident where a pregnant elephant died following injuries sustained after eating a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala. The incident took place in Kerala’s Palakkad district, which resulted in the death of the elephant while standing in a river.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
Alia Bhatt: The Bollywood actress was one of the first few to take to social media and condemn the act. “Terrible just terrible. We need to be their voice and coexist!! Is this meant to be some kind of sick joke?? This is heartbreaking.”
Image Credit:
3 of 10
Anushka Sharma: The animal rights activist took to her Instagram story and wrote: “This is why we need harsher LAWS against animal cruelty
Image Credit: Facebook/Anushka Sharma
4 of 10
Rajkummar Rao: The award-winning actor also jumped into the foray to say: “This is horrific. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala please take necessary action. We need to find these people and punish them.”
Image Credit:
5 of 10
Nimrat Kaur: The international star said: “A starving, pregnant elephant trusted the hand that fed her the death of her unborn calf and her. I wish she knew better. The bigger tragedy remains that animals the world over don’t seem to give up on trusting us. Praying they learn their lessons, as I grapple for faith. #Numbed.”
Image Credit: IANS
6 of 10
Shraddha Kapoor: The ‘Baaghi 3’ actress expressed her rage on social media, asking: “How?? How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken... The perpetrators need to be punished in the strictest way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala.”
Image Credit: IANS
7 of 10
Kriti Kharbanda: The ‘Housefull 3’ actress added her voice to the appeals, asking: “How is this possible? How does one find the strength to do this? What kind of a sick mind leads to this? We have failed her, her child and humanity! RIP.”
Image Credit: Instagram
8 of 10
Randeep Hooda: The activist said: “An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable..strict action should be taken against the culprits sir @vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala @PrakashJavdekar @moefcc @ntca_india.”
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Vidyut Jammwal: The actor tweeted: “Will this go on in the NEWWORLD post Corona?? She harmed no one, damaged nothing and yet! Human beings forget humanity while this elephant suffered for no reason. This is not an isolated case and we need to put a hard stop to this.”
Image Credit: IANS
10 of 10
Ritesh Sidhwani: The Bollywood film producer added: “After enduring the most inhuman act she didn’t harm a single human being or crush any home. She ran in searing pain through the village. Absolutely gutted! May her soul rest in peace & the perpetrators of this horrible crime be brought to justice immediately.”
Image Credit: IANS