June 5 marks World Environment Day. From planting saplings to posting heartfelt messages, here's a look at how Bollywood stars are marking the day. Kajol for instance posted a picture of herself planting saplings with her son, her superstar mother Tanuja, and sister Tanisha Mukherjee. "You will end up in the environment you create. Make sure yours is beautiful... Live healthy. Live green. #WorldEnvironmentDay," she captioned the photo (above).
Actor Sanjay Dutt wrote in an Instagram post: "The tough time that we're facing today is a message from nature to bring a change in our lifestyle. There's enough damage that we have done already but small steps from every individual can still save our environment.”.
Dutt's 'Saajan' co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene, on the other hand, threw light on the improved air quality of the country during the lockdown. She posted a video that showed the stark difference between the air quality of the national capital Delhi before and after COVID-19 related travel restrictions.
"Amazing how humans complicate everything. This pre & post lockdown visual is proof that it's not too late yet. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay I'm hopeful we can learn and maintain mother Earth through our actions," she wrote in the caption.
Actor Ajay Devgn marked the World Environment Day by posting a picture of him and his son Yug Devgn swimming and soaking up the sun. "Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are.#WorldEnvironmentDay," he wrote in the caption.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted: "One of the most important lessons this #Pandamic and the subsequent #Lockdown should teach us is to respect our environment. Human beings are temporary. The environment is permanent."
Actor Shraddha Kapoor had a simple yet powerful message for her followers on the World Environment day as she tweeted, "Recycle, reduce, reuse. Happy World Environment Day."
Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana posted a video on Instagram in which she calls for a green movement. From "not littering the streets by throwing garbage" to "not destroying plants and rather do some gardening at home" and "saying no to plastic and adapt to glass and wood for our everyday necessities", she urged everyone to follow such tips in their lives to keep nature beautiful.
Actress Kirti Kulhari message about the environment called for respect. "Respecting nature is about being grateful, having an attitude of gratitude towards everything that nature offers us. Everything in our existence is because of nature and I think it's about recognising it and being thankful for it," she said.
