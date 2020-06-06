1 of 11
Kylie Jenner and Kanye West topped the annual Forbes list of the highest paid celebrities, but sports stars, including Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo, dominated the top 10.
Image Credit: Agencies
1. Though Forbes revoked Kylie Jenner's billionaire status less than a week ago, she still topped the publication's new list of the highest-paid celebrities in the world, with an estimated earnings of $590 million in the last 12 months, mostly from the sale of a 51% stake in her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty in 2019.
Image Credit: AP
2. Singer Kanye West stood second in the spot with $170 million earnings.
Image Credit: AP
3. Swiss tennis great Roger Federer ranked third in the list with $106.3 million.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4. Portugal and Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the fourth spot with $105 million.
Image Credit: Reuters
5. Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi ranked fifth with $104 million.
Image Credit: AFP
6. Actor and producer Tyler Perry secured sixth spot with estimated earnings of $97 million.
Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
7. Soccer star Neymar ranked seventh with $95.5 million earnings.
Image Credit: Reuters
8. American radio & television personality and author Howard Stern managed eight place with $90 million.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9. Basketball star LeBron James featured ninth in the list with estimated earnings of $88.2 million.
Image Credit: AFP
10. Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson grabbed 10th spot with $87.5 million.
Image Credit: AFP