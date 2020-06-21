A case was filed against in a court in Bihar on Jun 19 against Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty claiming she played a role in abetting his suicide, Indian daily Hindustan Times reported.
The hearing is posted for June 24 and the case was filed by Kundan Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarpur, who believes that Chakraborty abetted the actor’s suicide.
Chakraborty was grilled for nine hours at a Bandra police station in Mumbai earlier this week.
This is the second case being filed in a Bihar court by residents who are seeking answers into the Patna-born actor’s death on June 14.
The first petition was filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Ekta Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The petition stated that these Bollywood powerbrokers and producers and directors were instrumental in stalling Rajput’s career.