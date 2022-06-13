Following the news of Siddhanth Kapoor being detained by Bengaluru police on Sunday night, actor-politician Luv Sinha has now hit out at authorities for “selectively highlighting the arrest of an individual”.

Luv, who is the son of veteran Bollywood actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and brother to Sonakshi Sinha, posted a scathing comment on Twitter as news broke that Siddhanth was one of the individuals who had been detained in Bengaluru following a raid at a party over the use of illegal substances.

Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

“I won’t comment on #SiddhanthKapoor but I would like to know that If our respected officials are as efficient as they would like us to believe then how is drug use rampant amongst the elite, the underprivileged, the youth, and so easy to buy [sic],” Luv questioned on social media.

The 39-year-old further continued: “Selectively highlighting the arrest of an individual seems like an effort to show that they are doing their job, instead of actually doing it.”

Luv reiterated that while he was against the consumption of drugs, he didn’t believe things would improve until “the rot in the justice system has been cleaned up.”

Siddhanth Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/siddhanthkapoor

“Arrest the producers, dealers and not just the users who may get addicted to a substance which can affect their lives negatively and has an impact on so many others indirectly. I hope that my friend Siddhant comes out of this stronger and wiser,” Luv further added.

Earlier, father of Siddhanth Kapoor, the veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, confirmed that his son was in police custody, while telling the Hindustan Times that he was in ‘shock’. “I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.”

Siddhanth Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/siddhanthkapoor/

When asked if Siddhanth was in Bengaluru for work, Shakti added: “Yes, he is a DJ and he plays at parties, and that’s what he was in Bengaluru for. I don’t know where are all these reports coming from. I will talk to my son very soon and know the details. But I know this can’t be true.”

Siddhanth, 37, has starred in the 2020 web series ‘Bhaukaal’ and has also acted in movies such as ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Haseena Parkar’, ‘Chehre’ and more.