Siddhanth Kapoor, who stars in Paltan, said he is a super proud brother of his actress sister Shraddha Kapoor who is doing well in Bollywood.

Siddhanth was interacting with the media at the special screening of Paltan along with his sister, aunt Padmini Kolhapure, co-actors Harshvardhan Rane, Arjun Rampal and Sonal Chauhan.

Shraddha’s recently released film Stree, currently out in the UAE, has done outstanding business at the box-office since its release.

Praising his younger sister, Siddhanth said: “She is really hardworking. She has done an amazing job as an actor in films like Stree, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Baaghi and Haider.

“She gets into the skin of a character very easily but also comes out of it very quickly. Now she was talking to me about her preparation for a biopic on [Indian badminton champion] Saina Nehwal. I am a super proud brother...”

When asked what kind of work he wants to do in future, Sidhhanth said: “I want to do lot of work by portraying different kind of characters. I just want to work hard as I want to get positive results out of it.”

Directed by JP Dutta and produced by Zee Studios Paltan is screening now in the UAE.