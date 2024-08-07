Reflecting on the film’s impact, Subhash Ghai shared in a press note shared by his team, “I am beyond grateful to the audiences for their endless love towards the characters, songs and everything about the film after thirty-one years of its release. Needless to say, ‘Ballu Balram’ went onto become the most iconic character in the history of Indian cinema and stands tall with pride even today as the references from the film are drawn from across the globe, all this because of the audience’s love.”