Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were engaged on Saturday night in Chandigarh Image Credit: Screegrab of video posted by Instagram.com/rajkummarraogalaxy/

Rajkummar Rao was the quintessential Bollywood hero as he got down on one knee to slip on the ring on the finger of his ladylove Patralekhaa on Saturday night in an intimate party.

Patralekhaa - who cut a vision in white as she twinned with the groom - was all smiles as Rao slipped on the ring with videos of the proposal finding their way on to the internet, as they always do. After the couple exchanged wedding rings, Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ played with the happy couple breaking into a dance.

The bride and groom are expected to marry later today in a private ceremony with their near and dear ones in Chandigarh.

Unlike those big five-day weddings that Bollywood is known for, Rao and Patralekhaa have opted for a low-key event with a handful of friends from the industry joining them for the ceremony including Huma Qureshi, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, actor Saqib Salim and more.

The couple has been dating for more than six years and even worked together in ‘CityLights’. In 2019, the actress spoke about their love story in an interview with Humans of Bombay. “I saw him for the first time on-screen when I watched ‘LSD’ [‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’]. I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like,” Patralekhaa said. “My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later, that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her’. It was so ironic.”

“And once we started working together, it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful. He would bring everyone along with him like a tornado. He made sure that not only him, but everyone did their best, and I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then,” she added.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Image Credit: Instagram.com/rajkummarao

Patralekhaa said Rao and her connected when they started talking about “work, our love for cinema, our passion”.