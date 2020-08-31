1 of 7
Indian National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao turned 36 on Monday. Here’s a look at some little known facts about the actor who will next be seen in ‘Ludo’.
Did you know, Rajkummar Rao isn’t his real name? He was born Rajkumar Yadav. He took on Rao as a stage name, but then tweaked it further. His mum, who was into numerology, made him add an extra ‘m’ to his name.
Rao has already been a fan of the stage. After graduating from Delhi University, he went on to enroll at the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, where he met his now girlfriend Patralekhaa.
His first movie Bollywood was 2010’s ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka’.
Rao worked with another great actor, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, in the movie that would turn his life around, ‘Kai Po Che!’ The role won Rao the 'Filmfare Best Supporting Actor' award.
Rao’s next award winning movie was ‘Shahid’, based on the life of based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. The powerful performance would draw him into the spotlight of fame.
The ‘Stree’ actor has been very open about his money struggles in the early days. He was quoted as saying by a ‘Hindustan Times’: “I come from a very humble middle class background and there was a time in school when I didn’t have money and my teachers paid my school fees for two years.”
