1 of 22
Actress Zoa Morani Varun's close pal, was also captured by the shutterbugs on Sunday as she reached the wedding venue with her friends. The actress was seen sporting ‘Team Veer' t-shirt.
Image Credit: IANS
3 of 22
Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli at the venue.
Image Credit: Insta/kunalkohli
4 of 22
Dhol walas were seen arriving to the wedding of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.
Image Credit: Insta/varundvnforalways
5 of 22
A glimpse of Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal ’s beautiful mandap.
Image Credit: Insta/varundvnforalways
6 of 22
Varun and Natasha to maintain their privacy, have reportedly asked wedding guests not to take any photos of the wedding without consent. In fact, guests were asked to paste stickers on their camera lenses to prevent any pictures from being taken.
Image Credit: Insta/varundvnforalways
7 of 22
Pictures of Varun Dhawan's pre-wedding celebrations have started surfacing on social media. In the first photo, the excited groom can be seen clad in a sherwani (traditional Indian wear), as he posed with designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Kunal Kohli and others. The wedding was scheduled for 11am UAE time at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug.
Image Credit: Insta/crazy_varuniacss_fc
8 of 22
The Bollywood actor even shared a picture of his wedding venue on his Instagram story.
Image Credit: Insta/varundvn
9 of 22
The not so big fat Bollywood wedding of Dhawan and Natasga Dalal has finally happened as the celebrity couple are stationed in the coastal town of Alibaug where they reportedly got married today (January 24). While details of wedding itself has been a closely guarded secret, here are a few nuggets that have filtered down the grapevine.
Image Credit: IANS
10 of 22
Dhawan and Dalal landed in Alibaug on January 23, along with their families, including filmmaker Kunal Kohli (pictured) who is also related to the groom.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/kunalkohli/
11 of 22
Other celebrities who are reportedly attending include Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, Remo D’Souza, Manish Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor (pictured) and Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor. Reportedly, the guest list has been restricted owing to the pandemic.
Image Credit: Supplied
12 of 22
The wedding took place at The Mansion House, a quaint property tucked away in the village of Alibaug, which is close to the jetty and the Singhania Helipad, which helped ferry guests in for the ceremonies.
Image Credit: Facebook.com/themansionhouse.alibaug
13 of 22
Ahead of the wedding, Dalal has changed her Instagram’s image to one of hers with Dhawan, showing the couple holidaying in Switzerland.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/varundvn
14 of 22
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who owns a villa in Alibaug, reportedly opened the doors to his home for the Dhawan family. Khan has hosted many a party at his Alibaug home in the past, with celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif having stayed over. It is being said that some of the wedding preps will take place at Khan’s home.
Image Credit: Twitter.com/Iamsrk
15 of 22
The pre-wedding ceremony or the sangeet took place on January 23. According to a report in Spotboye, filmmaker Karan Johar – who launched Dhawan in ‘Student of the Year’ – hosted the big night of performances.
Image Credit: Instagram/karanjohar
16 of 22
While Dhawan and Dalal reportedly performed, it is also being said that Alia Bhatt will also shook a leg to popular tracks from their first film together, ‘Student of the Year’.
Image Credit: Supplied
17 of 22
Other big names that were expected to perform included siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Details of their dance is yet to be revealed.
Image Credit: Supplied
18 of 22
Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda did Dalal’s mehendi or henna. Nagda has done the bridal mehendi of several A-lister Bollywood actresses including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s and Deepika Padukone’s {pictured).
Image Credit: Instagram.com/ranveersingh
19 of 22
Sources say, the wedding adhered to a strict no phones policy, on request of Dalal and Dhawan. Apparently, the couple don’t want their wedding pictures leaked online just yet. As per sources, phone of the household and the hotel staff will be locked away.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/varundvn
20 of 22
According to a report in Weddingsutra, the soon to be married couple will “set off for a romantic honeymoon at the massive and magnificent Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey. To note, The Ciragan Palace - a five-star hotel is known to be the most beautiful hotels in the world and is said to be among the most expensive hotels in the world.”
Image Credit:
21 of 22
Dhawan and Dalal are childhood friends. Dalal is a fashion designer who has reportedly designed her own wedding gown. Kunal Rawal is reportedly designing the wedding outfit for the groom.
Image Credit: IANS
22 of 22
The couple began dating after they bumped into each other at a music concert. The actor had revealed on the Kareena Kapoor Khan radio show that Dalal had rejected him 3-4 times before finally admitting to her feelings.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/varundvn