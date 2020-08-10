Priyanka and Nick
First they played music together, then adopted dogs together and just in case the awww-factor wasn’t enough, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas decided to work-out together –kind of.

In her latest Instagram post, the ‘Quantico’ star and her husband, who are self-isolating as a measure against COVID-19, can be seen doing ‘push-ups’. That is, he’s doing a push-up while she sits on his back.

All good fun though, seeing as they are both cracking up. She captioned the image that shows them both in workout gear atop a yoga mat:

“Push ups are my favourite exercise😏 @nickjonas”

The couple have a new niece – Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, of ‘Game of Thrones’ fame, just welcomed a baby girl called Willa on July 22. However social distancing amid a pandemic has meant meeting over Zoom.

In an interview with People, the star explained: “I’m asthmatic and my husband’s type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful. But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I’ve had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we’ve done a few socially distanced lunches.”