It’s been an intense few months across the world, with people self-isolating and quarantining – and essentially, creating a new relationship with the world. They are also rediscovering themselves and sharing bits of it with their fans; some celebrities have been posting pictures of their many moods. Simmba’ actress Sara Ali Khan, for instance, shared photos of her brother Ibrahim and her just chilling out after Rakhi – the Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brother and sister. They seemed to have travelled out of Mumbai. She posted on her social media: “Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me I had to bribe. My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe. But his day out was fun- he says, ‘I can’t describe’. To see more please like share and subscribe #doubletrouble #twinning #winning.”
Image Credit: Insta/saraalikhan95
Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, who have worked together in in Karan Johar’s project, ‘Kalank’, were both spotted walking together with their masks on from the Dharma production office. Speculations are rife that they are set to sign a Karan Johar film opposite one another.
Image Credit: PTI
Other celebs braving the COVID-19 storm include actress Disha Patani who shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram dressed in a white tank top oversized white shirt paired with a pair of denim shorts. The picture appears to be from one of her shoots. The actress added a flower emoticon to her post.
Image Credit: Insta/dishapatani
Wearing a white mask, ‘Aashiqui 2’ star Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted in Bandra.
Image Credit: ANI
'Tashan' Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out with son, Taimur, to visit sister Karisma Kapoor. Even though the siblings stay close by, Kareena and Taimur make sure that they are wearing their masks.
Image Credit: social media
‘Housefull’ actor Akshay Kumar is known for his work ethic and he’s not going to let anything stop him from getting back to life. The actor was photographed wearing grey track pants and sweatshirt at Mumbai airport along with his wife, author Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones, and their kids. The actor reportedly left for the UK where he will be shooting for his forthcoming film, ‘Bell Bottom’.
Image Credit: ANI
He was accompanied by Huma Qureshi – who was spotted with not only a facemask but also a face shield for protection against the novel coronavirus.They will shoot for the first international schedule of the upcoming film "Bell Bottom" in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: ANI
Who says face masks can’t be fun? Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta and her family wore fashionable apparatus at the airport; Dutta is off for a shoot for her upcoming movie.
Image Credit: ANI
‘Padmaavat’ actor Ranveer Singh flaunts his muscles in his new Instagram post, because, he says, “kaam dhanda nahi hai” [I have nothing else to do]. However, it is not just the picture but also his funny conversation with actor-host Maniesh Paul that has made fans sit up and take note. In the Instagram picture, Ranveer wears a blue vest. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Felt swole, might delete later (sic)." In the comment section, he had some banter with friends and colleagues, who praised his body. Actor Maniesh Paul wrote: "Bro (fire emojis) aisa mat kar yaar please (don't do this please)." To which Ranveer's reply was: "@Maneishpaul arre kaam dhandha nahi hai aajkal yaar, baithe baithe kya karein, loha pelo, ghar ka khana dabao, aur kya (there is no work nowadays, what to do sitting at home, workout and eat homemade food, what else?).”
Image Credit:
Actress Preity Zinta is in beautician mode. Last month, Preity donned the hat of a barber for her husband Gene Goodenough – and must have been pretty good at it. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and posted a video of her husband having a hair cut from her. "I know I have a future in Hair dressing... when my husband allows me to give him a hair cut again #Patiparmeshwar #Ting," she captioned the clip.
Image Credit: Insta/realpz