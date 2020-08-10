1 of 8
It’s not work if you love what you do goes the saying – but let’s put that thought to the test. Would you continue on your path if you didn’t get paid? That, perhaps is the real question. In the case of some Bollywood actors, the passion for the art is so great that it’s a no-brainer. Here’s a look at the times celebrities did projects just because they wanted to – and forgot to pick up a cheque.
First up, Deepika Padukone. The former beauty queen-turned-cinema-star debuted in the Hindi movie industry with ‘Om Shanti Om’ – a project she took on for free. Well, that commitment to work really paid off – today, Padukone is one of the highest paid stars in Bollywood. Why, for ‘Padmaavat’, the actress’ pay cheque was a staggering Rs120 million.
Like Padukone, Piyanka Chopra is a former beauty queen. The actresses also have in common the fact that they have worked on international movies – Chopra on ‘Baywatch’ and Padukone on ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’.And here’s another tidbit; both women appeared in the movie ‘Billu’. Chopra however did her part for free.
You know that famous Kareena Kapoor Khan number – ‘Fevicol Se’ in ‘Dabangg 2’? That’s right – she had fun with it and so didn’t charge anything for it.
Ok, so we are including Katrina Kaif on this list, simply because it’s so interesting. While she didn’t take any money for her “Chikni Chameli dance in ‘Agneepath’, Karan Johar reportedly bought her a Ferrari afterwards. Ahem, yes, we’d like this sort of job too.
Next on the list is the talented Shahid Kapoor, who loved the Bollywood take on ‘Hamlet’ so much that he didn’t want the movie to suffer in terms of locale or equipment because of the funds he now commanded. He decided that for this role, he’d take a financial hit. With his dialogue delivery and acting on this project, one could arguably call it his most powerful role yet.
Rani Mukerji’s role in Johar’s movie ‘“Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham” was apparently done at no cost as well – sadly though, she didn’t get a car for her efforts.
Farhan Akhtar who transformed for his role as the athletic Mikha in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag did get a few notes – Rs11 worth to be exact – as token payment,
