‘Baahubali’ actor Rana Daggubati is finally getting hitched to Miheeka Bajaj in a ceremony at the Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad, Indian media reported. Before the main event though, smaller Hindu ceremonies such as Haldi and Mehendi were held. Here’s a look at the couple and bride to be from their Haldi ceremony, held on Wednesday in Mumbai.
Image Credit: Instagram
Actor Rana Daggubati, who hails from Hyderabad and is best known for his role in the Indian epic 'Baahubali', confirmed his engagement to the businesswoman back in May.
Image Credit: Instagram
According to reports, Bajaj and the actor have been friends for more than a decade, and have been dating for some years.
Image Credit: Instagram
During the lavish ceremony, Miheeka was a bright spot, wearing a gold and yellow lehenga and cowrie-shell and flower jewellery. Meanwhile, Rana wore a crisp white shirt and dhoti.
Image Credit: Instagram
The couple also payed homage to his roots, it seemed, with décor that used drapes, floral pendants, baskets with marigolds and chandeliers reminiscent of the era of Nizams. The look also complemented the bride's overall outfit.
Image Credit: Instagram
Here's the resplendent bride.
Image Credit: Instagram
Image Credit: Instagram
After the Haldi celebrations, the bride to be slipped into a pink lehenga, for her next event - the Mehendi.
Image Credit: Instagram